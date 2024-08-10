WPA names presidential candidate, plans reintroduction to Guyanese

Last Updated on Saturday, 10 August 2024, 18:33 by Writer

The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) on Saturday announced that its veteran member David Hinds is set to lead his party into the 2025 general and regional elections.

Saying that Dr Hinds, a political science professor, has been also appointed a WPA co-leader, the party said he has emerged as one of the major social and political influencers in our country.

“WPA feels that Dr. Hinds brings to the new roles a wealth of political experience and knowledge of Guyanese politics and society,” the party said in a statement.

Through his daily program, Politics 101, the WPA believes that he has developed a political following which can “help increase electoral support for our party in the coming elections.”

In the coming months, the WPA says it intends to launch its campaign with initial outreaches to communities across the country aimed at reintroducing the party to the society and putting its platform to the broad masses.

Today, the WPA, though periodically vocal, is a shadow of its pinnacle in the 1970s to early 1990s, largely due to the assassination of its firebrand leader Dr Walter Rodney, widely believed to be the work of the People’s National Congress under then leader and President Forbes Burnham.

The party says it also intends to use the opportunity in increase its membership and support base.

The WPA has also appointed new office bearers to lead the party in the coming period. The new officers are:

Co-leaders: Dr, David Hinds, Bro Tacuma Ogunseye and Bro Rohit Kanhai

Elders: Dr. Rupert Roopnarine, Dr, Clive Thomas and Dr. Maurice Odle

Chairman: Brother Deon Abrams

Organizing Secretary: Bro Kidackie Amsterdam

Administrative Secretary: Bro Desmond Trotman

Overseas/Diaspora Secretary: Bro Keith Branch

Economic Policy Secretary: Dr. Dennis Canterbury

The WPA was part of the People’s National Congress Reform-led coalition government but after its defeat in 2020, the WPA exited A Partnership for National Unity but remained close to the PNC.