Hughes says “no competition” with Norton

Last Updated on Friday, 2 August 2024, 17:38 by Writer

Leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC), Nigel Hughes on Wednesday night – African Emancipation eve – said he and Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Aubrey Norton were not vying against each other.

“Brothers and sisters, I want to leave you with a message. There is no competition between Aubrey and I. None! You can take that to the bank. There is no competition,” he said at the “Black Is Beautiful” Emancipation Concert and Cultural Festival held on Buxton Line Top. Mr Hughes highlighted Mr Norton’s decades-long political experience. “I have consulted with him so don’t let them come with their 30 pieces of silver and tell you that Aubrey and I got problems,” he added.

Chairman of that segment of the event, Executive Member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), Professor David Hinds said anyone was eligible to be Guyana’s president. “I want to say something to you all Black people. Every brother and every sister leader qualify to be president of this country,” he said.

Mr Hughes is on record as saying that he is available to be the opposition’s consensus presidential candidate but he was not anxious for a coalition, while the PNCR at its recently-held Biennial Congress approved a motion that Mr Norton would be the candidate but if there is to be a change, he “solely” would make that decision.

The PNCR Leader last month welcomed Mr Hughes on the political scene once again, leaving the door open for a remarriage as they had done on February 14, 2015, in time for that year’s general and regional elections. “Nigel is the new leader of the AFC. I think he is a welcomed addition. My honest hope is that we will pursue coalition politics and unseat the PPP. I believe that you need all the opposition elements,” Mr Norton had told a news conference.