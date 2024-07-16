Female Chinese travel agent charged with illegal gun, ammo possession

Last Updated on Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 17:30 by Writer

A Chinese travel agent has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and remanded to prison, the Guyana Police Force said on Tuesday.

The woman was arrested on July 9 and charged on July 12 but police only four days later – July 16 – disclosed that 30-year-old Ying Xin Su, an employee at Muneshwer’s Limited Travel Service, was arraigned last week Friday.

Police said Ying, who resides at the Princess Ramada Hotel, Providence, East Bank Demerara was charged with being in possession of one 9mm Glock pistol and 14 rounds of 9mm ammunition without a licence.

The defendant appeared at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Dellon Bess. The charge was read to Ying and she pleaded not guilty. She was remanded to prison, and the case was fixed for July 22, 2024.

Repeated questions by the media to ascertain the status of the the three Chinese nationals, who were arrested last week Tuesday, were not answered. Though police said Ying was charged, the law enforcement agency has not given the status of the two others who were described as suspected “transnational criminals”.

They were arrested allegedly with GY$39 million, and police had said they were “part of a transnational criminal group involved in gold smuggling and other illegal activities.”