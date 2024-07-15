UG Library, Unicomer collaborate on 2024 ‘Reading is Fun’ programme

Last Updated on Tuesday, 16 July 2024, 8:52 by Writer

The University of Guyana (UG) has launched its 2024 ‘Reading is Fun’ programme at the University’s Library on the Turkeyen Campus. This initiative which aims to support the development of children from surrounding communities, is being supported by Unicomer, in particular its Courts Optical Department.

During the launch of the programme on Wednesday, July 10t , UG’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin, thanked Unicomer, formerly Courts, for its long-standing support, noting the company’s swift response to the university’s request for collaboration on the initiative. The VC highlighted that the university is extremely delighted to be offering this three-week reading programme to the students and expressed the hope that they will take full advantage of it to improve themselves. The VC further thanked the UG Library team for their dedication to the project. She added: “We are deeply grateful to the parents for allowing their children to participate in this essential programme,” she was quoted as saying in a statement.

Courts Optical Chain Manager, Richard Simpson, echoed the same sentiments as the Vice-Chancellor emphasising the importance of supporting initiatives like this, noting that not many universities around the world undertake such efforts. “I am happy to be part of this initiative because of the value it brings to the children in the community,” he said, applauding UG for the programme and pledging his team’s continued support.

In addition to supporting the ‘Reading is Fun’ programme, Courts Optical will also provide free eye tests for all participating children.

UG’s Chief Librarian, Mrs Gwyneth George in her remarks noted that the programme has been running for more than fifteen years and targets ‘vulnerable children’, particularly those between the ages of 5 and 13. She explained that while reading forms the core, the programme extends beyond literacy. There are other activities such as educational excursions, basic computer skills, and creative pursuits like poetry. The youngsters are grouped and guided by expert facilitators from the university’s library. Some forty children are currently participating in the programme.

Meanwhile, a similar programme is being held at the UG’s Tain Campus in which more than thirty children from surrounding communities are participating.

The University of Guyana looks ahead with pride at the programme’s initial success and reaffirms its commitment to future initiatives aimed at enriching the lives of children across Guyana.

The 2024 ‘Reading is Fun’ programme will run for three weeks up to July 26, 2024.