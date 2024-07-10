Police probing robbery in Albouystown

Last Updated on Wednesday, 10 July 2024, 11:36 by Writer

Police on Wednesday said they were investigating an alleged armed robbery committed on a man on James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.

The victim is 28-year-old Hudson Thompson, who resides in Albouystown. He told police he was robbed of a gold and diamond chain valued at GY$2 million.

The robbery allegedly occurred at about 7 o’clock Tuesday night at James Street, Albouystown, by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

Mr Thompson told police he was on James Street, seated in front of a shop, and on his phone when he was approached by the two suspects who were on a black motorcycle.

‘The pillion rider dismounted, pulled out a handgun from the crotch of his pants, pointed it to the victim and demanded that he handed over his chain. The victim tried to resist, but the suspect discharged a round in his direction, snatched the chain and dealt him a lash to his forehead with the gun, causing him to receive injuries,” police said.

Police said the two perpetrators made good their escape on the motorcycle, east along James Street. No one was injured as a result of the gunshot, police said.

Persons in the area were questioned, and one 9mm spent shell was recovered at the scene.