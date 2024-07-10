6-year-old boy shot to head in Charlestown

Last Updated on Wednesday, 10 July 2024, 11:33 by Writer

A six-year-old boy was Tuesday night shot to the head by a man who attempted to shoot another man only known as ‘Crab’, the Guyana Police Force said on Wednesday.

‘The child is presently hospitalised, and his condition is listed as serious,” police said.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 7:45 Tuesday night on Charles Street, Charlestown while the boy was with his 39-year-old mother who was selling food.

Investigators said ‘Crab’, who was standing not far from the boy, fled the scene on foot. Police said they were looking for both the assailant and Crab. Two 9mm spent shells were recovered at the scene.

Investigators were told that the shooter approached on a black motorcycle with a gun in his hand and discharged four rounds in the direction of Crab.

In the process, the six-year-old victim was shot, and he fell to the ground.

The child was picked up by his mother and taken to a city hospital, where he is receiving medical attention. His condition is listed as serious,” the police force said in its statement.