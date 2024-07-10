No multi-million dollar deposit into Police Credit Union- Police Commissioner

Last Updated on Wednesday, 10 July 2024, 20:56 by Denis Chabrol

Police Commissioner, Clifton Hicken on Wednesday dismissed social media posts that a senior police officer attempted to deposit GY$16.5 million into the Guyana Police Cooperative Credit Union.

“No it’s not true and I made a release already,” Mr Hicken told Demerara Waves Online News. While he insisted that such a release was made and “it’s in the system” there is no record of such a document among the media bulletins.

The Police Commissioner stressed that “there is no investigation going on whatsoever” and that there were no deposits into the credit union’s account. “Nothing whatsoever,” he said.

When asked to comment on the social media post, the high-ranking senior police officer in question opted to remain silent.

The purported deposit was supposed to have been made on December 15, 2023 as loan repayment along with interest.