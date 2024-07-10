CCJ Academy for Law needs to provide specialised training- Pres Ali

Last Updated on Wednesday, 10 July 2024, 21:48 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Wednesday asked the Caribbean Court of Justice’s (CCJ) Academy f0r Law to run specialised continuing education programmes on emerging areas as well train prosecutors.

He issued the call in his address to the opening of the two-day First Legal Conference on Criminal Justice Reform- Advancing the Needham’s Point Declaration. “That academy in my humble opinion must focus on the emerging issues and maybe, through an accreditation process design short executive programmes that give our lawyers and judges specialised training and specialised certification, maybe international certification too on key issues and challenges we are facing now and will face in the future,” he said.

Among those present at the opening of the conference was Founding Chairman of the Academy for Law, CCJ Judge Winston Anderson. That institution largely focusses on international law, and improving court administration.

Dr Ali also said the Academy for Law should also consider training prosecutors as part of efforts to increase convictions along with quality lawyers and exceptional lawyers. “Maybe, we can look at an executive programme from the CCJ (Academy for Law) for prosecutors especially in the matters that we’re dealing with and in the type of prosecution that we have here,” he said.

The Guyanese leader, meanwhile, urged other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, whose final court is still the United Kingdom’s Privy Council, to join the CCJ in its appellate jurisdiction. “The CCJ is an exceptional example of a regional system that is working for us and I continue to encourage all those who are not part of the CCJ to make the right decision and be part of the CCJ,” said Dr Ali who is the outgoing CARICOM Chairman. The CCJ is also responsible for settling Single Market disputes related to CARICOM’s Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas.

President Ali urged the legal fraternity to become aware of issues such as the Conference of the Parties reports on climate change, and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.