Guyana now has capping stack if there is a well blow-out; Guyana should worry about Suriname’s protection

Last Updated on Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 22:38 by Writer

ExxonMobil Guyana’s President, Alistair Routledge on Tuesday said Guyana should be concerned about a protection against an oil spill in neighbouring Suriname, even as he showcased a capping stack that is on standby to shut off any well blowout offshore.

“When you do the modelling, Guyana should worry more about what happens in Suriname than what happens in Guyana so we would really like to make sure that the same measures of protection are being taken in Suriname,” he told reporters.

Suriname is likely to begin production of oil from one of the major offshore discoveries in 2028, with the final investment decision expected by the end of 2024. APA, formerly Apache, TotalEnergies and Petronas have struck huge oil and natural gas discoveries offshore Suriname in recent years.

The ExxonMobil Guyana President hoped that oil companies in nearby oil-producing countries would join ExxonMobil in subscribing to the capping stack which is being leased solely now from the not-for-profit Oil Spill Response Limited (OSRL). “The more that they participate, the more that we spread that cost,” he said. He added that the UK-headquartered OSRL is responsible for operation, maintenance and readiness and “we pay a subscription fee based on the wells that we drill.”

He said it would be a good opportunity for operators in Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago or “other parts of this region.” Mr Routledge said the capping stack in Guyana is one of only 13 around the world.

Asked about deployment time from a shorebase should there be an oil spill, he said that could take “a few days” as it depends on the removal of debris from the spill site.