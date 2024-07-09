Chinese transnational criminals arrested with million-dollar gun, ammo – police

Last Updated on Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 22:43 by Writer

Three Chinese persons were Tuesday arrested at a city hotel and GY$39 million as well as a handgun and ammunition were seized, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said.

Investigators suspected that the trio was “part of a transnational criminal group involved in gold smuggling and other illegal activities.”

In a statement titled “criminal network dismantled”, the GPF said the two men and one w0man were arrested as part of an “inter-agency intelligence operation.”

The Guyana Police Force said a one 9mm pistol with fifteen matching rounds of ammunition were seized.