Mother arrested for attempted murder of 9-year-old daughter

Last Updated on Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 18:06 by Writer

A woman of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo has been arrested for attempting to murder her nine-year-old daughter after her boyfriend called them “wastes” and said he was ending the relationship, the Guyana Police Force said.

Investigators were informed that on Sunday, July 7, after the man left the house, the woman called her daughter and told her that her father was already dead and her stepfather did not want them, before she wounded the girl. “She then allegedly took a ‘chopper’ and chopped her daughter in her left arm in an attempt to kill her, but the child managed to escape and was rescued by a neighbour who took her to the Leonora Cottage Hospital,” police said.

The child’s father died about four years ago.

The child was seen and examined by a doctor who listed her condition as stable. She was later transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where she was admitted as a patient.

Police said the mother of the child was contacted at her home by the investigators and was seen with a chop wound to her left arm. “She told investigators that she chopped herself,” police added.

She was arrested and escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where a doctor examined her and listed her condition as “stable”. She was discharged and taken to the Leonora Police Station, where she was placed in custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation, police added.