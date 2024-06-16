Sales assistant arrested for allegedly killing vagrant for failing to locate drug-addicted brother

Last Updated on Sunday, 16 June 2024, 18:50 by Writer

A sales assistant, who is employed by a well-known business entity on Sunday remained in police custody after he allegedly lashed a vagrant to his head and killed him because he did not locate his brother who is a drug addict.

The dead man has been identified as Munilad “Roach” Persaud. Investigators said he was struck on his head at about 6:35 p.m. on Water Street, behind the fire station.

The 33-year-old man, who is the prime suspect, was later arrested at the Vreed-en-Hoop Ferry Stelling.

He told investigators that his 35-year-old brother is a drug addict with no fixed place of abode, who dwells around the Stabroek Market area in Georgetown.

Police said the suspect informed them that occasionally, he would go to the Stabroek Market in search of his brother and see the now-deceased man in his brother’s company.

The suspect said he went to the Stabroek Market area at about 5 p.m. Saturday in search of his brother but could not locate him.

He reportedly told police that he met Persaud while on Water Street, behind the fire station, and paid him GY$2,500 to search for his brother. According to the suspect about 30 minutes later, Persaud returned to him, saying he could not find the suspect’s brother.

“A heated argument broke out between the suspect and Persaud, during which the suspect picked up a piece of wood that was lying on the ground nearby and allegedly dealt the deceased one lash to his chest.

Persaud took a few steps forward and fell to the ground motionless. The suspect then caught a ‘speedboat’ from the Georgetown Ferry Stelling and travelled to Vreed-en-Hoop, where Police arrested him,” police said.