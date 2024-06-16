Police checking if parent shot child

Last Updated on Sunday, 16 June 2024, 18:56 by Writer

Police on Sunday said they tested the hands of a mother and father after their six-year-old girl was shot to her head while in her bed at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

“The hands of the victim’s father and mother were swabbed for gunshot residue. Several persons were questioned, but no one gave any relevant information and claimed they did not hear any sound (gunshot),” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

The incident, according t0 police, occurred between 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 a.m. Sunday. “The six-year-old victim was due to undergo surgery. Her condition is listed as critical, police said.

Investigators said they observed that suspected gunshot entry was seen in the zinc, which appeared to have been projected inwards just in the vicinity of the victim’s bed. “It was observed that reddish stains, suspected to be blood, were on the bed. No spent shell was seen in or around the dwelling house,” police added.

The mother reportedly told police that about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, that she had put her to sleep in her bed. She further stated that at about 5:30 Sunday morning, she woke up and went to use the washroom and heard her six-year-old daughter ‘groaning’.

She said she immediately made checks where she discovered the victim’s head and clothing drenched in a reddish substance suspected to be blood. The woman said she immediately alerted her husband. They then rushed the child to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was examined by a doctor on duty and a CT scan was immediately done.