Construction worker admits to stealing from church; hid music box opposite cemetery

Last Updated on Sunday, 16 June 2024, 19:06 by Denis Chabrol

A construction worker, who lives in Bartica, has confessed to stealing beverages and one music box from the Good News Fellowship Full Gospel Church located at Lot 35 Fourth Avenue, Bartica, police said.

“CCTV video footage was also reviewed, and the suspect was seen leaving the church with the stolen articles,” police said. Police said they arrested the 37-year old man at about 11 AM Sunday. Police said the man admitted to stealing the items between 8 PM Saturday and 7:30 AM Sunday.

The Guyana Police Force said he stole four cases of Banks Malta valued at GY$20,000; three cases of Thrill soft drinks valued at $7,800; and one music box valued at GY$150,000 to a total value GY$178,000.

Pastor Andrew Persaud told investigators that he secured the church at 8 PM Saturday night and went to his residence. When he returned at around 7:30 AM Sunday, he said he discovered the door open, made further checks and found that the items were missing.

Police said he took the men to 7th Avenue, Bartica opposite the cemetery where he hid the music box. The man reportedly told investigators that he shared the stolen beverages with his friends.