Venezuelan burns gold miner during argument over a female

Guyanese police on Sunday said they were looking for a Venezuelan man who allegedly attempted to murder a Guyanese miner by burning him severely at a mining camp in Wenamu Backdam, Cuyuni River.

The badly burnt man, whose condition was listed as stable, was identified as 32-year-old Valon Evans of the Essequibo Coast.

He overnighted at the Venezuelan man’s camp, and after the man returned he accused Mr Evans of allegedly having an affair with the perpetrator’s reputed wife, police said.

Investigators said they were searching for the suspect known as ‘Manuel’, who allegedly threw a flammable substance on Evans and set him alight at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police were informed that at about 8 p.m. Saturday, Mr Evans left his camp and went to the Landing, where he had a few drinks to celebrate his birthday.

Later that night, Mr Evans went into Manuel’s camp and fell asleep. Investigations further revealed that at about 4 a.m. Sunday, the suspect returned to his camp and found the victim sleeping.

“He became annoyed and accused the victim of having an affair with his reputed wife. He then threw a flammable substance on the victim and set him alight, causing him to receive injuries on his body,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Police said Mr Evans went to Wenamu Health Post seeking medical attention and is currently being treated.

Mr Evans was due to be air-dashed to Georgetown for further treatment, according to well-placed sources.