Cheddi Jagan Int’l Airport’s runway lighting system being repaired, rescheduled flights arriving daytime Monday

Last Updated on Monday, 10 June 2024, 9:44 by Denis Chabrol

The teams from Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) are continuing to rectify the runway lighting system that was damaged during Sunday’s severe thunderstorm and lightning, the airport said in a statement.

“Thus far, they have identified and replaced four cable sections and five transformers,” CJIA said in a statement.

The intense thunderstorms and lightning also caused damage to the lightning protection system of the runway lighting equipment and several GPL transformers in the vicinity, the airport authority said.

CJIA said the following airlines have confirmed that the affected flights will operate as follows:

American Airlines flights: –

AA 2557 from JFK which was diverted to Barbados, is now expected to arrive at 13:09hrs

AA 1512 to MIA is now scheduled to depart at 13:49hrs

AA 1513 from MIA, diverted to Barbados, has a new estimated time of arrival is 13:39hrs

AA 1534 is estimated to depart to MIA at 14:19hrs.

JetBlue: –

B61965 from JFK, diverted to Puerto Rico is now expected to arrive 13:00hrs

B61966 to JFK new estimated time of departure is 14:37hrs

Copa: –

CM 190 from Panama is expected to arrive at 11:24hrs

CM 191 to Panama new estimated time of departure is 12:24hrs.

The CJIA alongside GPL is working to restore the runway lighting system in shortest period, and will continue to provide updates on this matter.