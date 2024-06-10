Night flights at Cheddi Jagan Int’l Airport to resume

Last Updated on Monday, 10 June 2024, 16:15 by Denis Chabrol

Less than one day after a severe lightning knocked out the runway light system at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and forced the cancellation of all flights Sunday night and pre-dawn Monday, the airport on Monday afternoon successfully reinstated one circuit of the runway lights, enabling night flight operations, the Public Works Ministry said.

The ministry said that update was conveyed to airlines through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM). A number of airlines, the ministry said, was poised to resume night operations promptly.

The ministry said efforts were underway by the maintenance team to restore the second circuit, although flights that were redirected on Sunday were arriving and departing during daylight Monday.

“As of now, the airport has accommodated ten flights, comprising a private aircraft, a cargo plane, and eight passenger flights,” the Public Works Ministry said.

The runway lighting system, government said, incurred damage last Sunday due to severe thunderstorms and lightning strikes. “The airport maintenance crew, with assistance from GPL personnel, has been diligently replacing damaged runway cables and transformers.”

The CJIA reportedly expressed its appreciation to the airlines and passengers for their understanding and collaboration during the recent service interruptions.