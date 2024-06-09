BREAKING: Failed Cheddi Jagan Int’l Airport runway lights force diversion of several flights

Last Updated on Sunday, 9 June 2024, 22:20 by Denis Chabrol

The runway lights at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Sunday night went out because bad weather earlier in the day damaged Guyana Power and Light and airport transformers as well as affected the circuits, forcing the diversion of a number of international flights that were due to land there, the Ministry of Public Works said.

An InterCaribbean flight returned to Barbados, a Skyhigh went to neighbouring Suriname and two American Airlines flights rerouted to Puerto Rico, the sources said.

The Ministry of Public Works, which is responsible f0r the aviation sector, said earlier Sunday afternoon, the Timehri area experienced intense rainfall with thunder and lightning which damaged several GPL and CJIA transformers.

“As a result, the airport runway lighting became inoperable. The runway is equipped with two independent circuits, each of which can facilitate aircraft landings.

Regrettably, both the primary and alternate circuits were impacted. The airport staff maintenance team with the support of GPL are working to rectify the problem,” the Ministry said.

All incoming flights have been diverted to ensure the safety of all.