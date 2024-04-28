Video shows policeman kicking suspect in police station compound

Last Updated on Sunday, 28 April 2024, 19:05 by Writer

Several members of the Guyana Police Force are now under scrutiny after a video surfaced showing a number of them in a scuffle with a man at the Mackenzie Police Station.

At least one of five uniformed policemen was seen kicking a man on the ground, in the video posted to the Joint Services WhatsApp media group by journalist Gordon Moseley, shortly after the police force issued a statement of its version of events.

The law enforcement agency said that on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at about 07:00 AM, the police visited the Tropical Reflections Bar located at 5 Corner, Mackenzie, Linden and instructed the Disc Jockey (DJ) to shut off the music set, and he refused.

Police said he was then arrested and taken to the McKenzie Police Station.

Shortly after, according to police, the proprietor of Tropical Reflections Bar visited the station to make inquiries about the DJ and allegedly behaved in a disorderly manner.

“He was asked to leave the station, and it is alleged that while leaving, he assaulted one of the police ranks, causing other ranks present to come to his aid. He was also arrested, the police force said.

Both the DJ and proprietor were later released on a ‘Recognisance’ and warned to return to McKenzie Police Station at 09:00 hrs on Monday, April 29, 2024.

This matter is already engaging the Guyana Police Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility, police said.