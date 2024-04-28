Robbers grab Cevon’s Waste Management’s salaries, shoot employee

Last Updated on Sunday, 28 April 2024, 19:09 by Writer

An employee of Cevon’s Waste Management’s office in South Ruimveldt was shot and injured and the two masked bandits snatched salaries that were being paid to employees, police said Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at the company’s location on Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt.

The actual robbery victim was identified as 31-year-old Ruth Chase, an employee of Cevon’s Waste Management. “Chase was in the office paying salaries to other employees when two males wearing masks entered the building; one of the suspects drew a firearm from his waist and discharged two rounds,” police said.

One of the bullets struck company driver 33-year-old Berthony Cadeau who, police said, was hospitalised in a stable condition.

Police said the robbers then relieved Ruth Chase of one cellphone without SIM valued at GY$200,000 and an undisclosed sum of cash, property of Cevon’s Waste Management.

Investigators said the suspects then exited the building and escaped on a black motorcycle, make and registration number unknown.

Police said they recovered two .32 spent shells and a warhead which were marked, sealed, and lodged at the police station.