“Outside expert” to inspect PNCR’s computer with membership register

Last Updated on Thursday, 25 April 2024, 22:12 by Denis Chabrol

Despite reassurances by top officials of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) that there was no need to worry about the removal of a Computer Processing Unit (CPU) from the party’s membership department, its Central Executive Committee (CEC) decided that the device must be checked by an expert.

“To provide further reassurance on the matter, the Party’s CEC decided that a technical audit of the CPU will be conducted by an outside expert within the shortest possible time and a report submitted to the CEC,” the PNCR said in a statement.

Internal correspondence earlier this month seen by Demerara Waves Online News revealed that CEC member, Retired Rear Admiral Dr Gary Best had said the removal of the CPU could not have been unknown to the PNCR’s General Secretary, Dawn Hastings-Williams. He had called for a thorough check to ensure there was no dishonesty. “This is totally unacceptable. This now raises data integrity issues! An integrity audit is strongly recommended,” he had said.

The PNCR said the CEC met on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 and discussed the CPU’s removal from the party’s membership section to another location within Congress Place, the party’s headquarters at Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

According to the statement that was read by PNCR Chairman, Shurwayne Holder, in response to concerns by members and supporters, “an investigation has been conducted and no act of villainy or rascality has been discovered.”

Though there was an investigation and now there would be an audit of the CPU that contains the membership register, the PNCR’s CEC urged its members and supporters to “ignore the various conspiracy theories and fake news on the matter peddled by those who wish to exploit the situation to tarnish the image of our great Party.”

Controversy over the CPU erupted as the PNCR prepares for its overdue congress to be held before August 31, 2024.

Vying for the position of party leader are incumbent, Aubrey Norton and Shadow Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Attorney-at-Law Roysdale Forde. Attorney-at-Law, Amanza Walton-Desir has so far shied away from publicly confirming whether she would also be contesting for the top leadership position.