Security guard steals solar panels from school – police

A security officer was arrested for allegedly stealing four Amerisolar solar panels from the Two Miles Primary School, Bartica, after a canteen manager realised that they were missing, the Guyana Police Force said.

Investigators believed that the security officer stole the items between Friday, April 19 and Monday, April 22, 2024 when Canteen Manager, Melanie Gardener reportedly said she was cleaning in the vicinity where the panels were stored, and she observed four of the panels were missing.

“As a result, she brought it to the Head Teacher’s attention, who later reported the matter to the police,” the law enforcement agency said.

The solar panels were reportedly valued at GY$260,000.

Police were also informed that recently repairs were done on the Two Miles Primary School and solar panels were replaced. Police further said the old panels were stored under the school’s stairway.