Manhunt for vendor who shot taxi drivers on seawall

Last Updated on Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 21:54 by Writer

A man, who first took away his girlfriend from among a group of people on the Kitty Seawall near the pumping station, returned and allegedly opened fire, injuring two men, the Guyana Police Force said.

Investigators said they were searching for the 39-year-old man who allegedly fired a 9mm handgun and injured two taxi drivers at about 11 PM on April 17, 2024 .

Those injured were 34-year-old Jermaine Duncan of 178 Cummings Park, ‘E’ Field, Sophia and 32-year-old Sheldon Smith of D’urban Street, Lodge, Georgetown.

Police said that after taking home his girlfriend, at about 11:30, the man returned to the seawall on a motorcycle, approached Smith and an argument ensued.

“It is alleged that the suspect pulled out a handgun from the waist of his pants and pointed same in the direction of Smith discharging several rounds hitting him in the upper left thigh while Duncan, who was standing next to Smith, received one gunshot injury to the left side upper abdomen,” the police added.

Mr Smith was treated and discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, while Duncan remained hospitalised in a stable condition.

Police said they found six 9mm spent shells at the scene.