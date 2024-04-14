PNCR Chairman refutes claim of missing computer with membership register

Last Updated on Sunday, 14 April 2024, 19:17 by Denis Chabrol

People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Chairman, Shurwayne Holder dismissed claims that a Computer Processing Unit (CPU), with the the list of registered members, disappeared from an office at Congress Place, that party’s headquarters.

“The CPU from the membership department of Congress Place went missing from the room and was not recovered and returned up to the time people left the office on Friday afternoon,” a party official told Demerara Waves Online News.

Mr Holder said “I don’t know if there is any truth to it” but recalled calling the Administrator who informed him that “everything is intact.” He declined to say whether that meant that the CPU was removed and returned as he did not have information..

He said calls to Ms Holder’s phone went unanswered, even as he floated the possibility of that CPU having to be repaired. “If there is repair that needs to be done, we have to execute that but I believe it’s just because we are in the silly season and people are looking for any little thing to create doubt about the Congress,” he said.

The PNCR Chairman used the opportunity to assure party members and those of the public that they have nothing to worry about.

The party chairman said everything at Congress Place was in the care of the current leadership.

In recent decades, a number of PNCR elections had been marred by claims of irregularities. The last congressional elections at which the incumbent party leader, Aubrey Norton, and his executive had been voted into office was regarded as transparent and free and fair.