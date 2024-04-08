UN Security Council to discuss Venezuela’s increasing moves to seize Essequibo; CARICOM worried about “unworthy aggression”

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is Tuesday set to discuss Venezuela’s latest effort to lay claim to the Essequibo Region, a move that the 15-nation Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is worried that could lead to physical action against Guyana.

CARICOM said that in its adoption of “the Organic Law for the Defence of Guyana Essequiba”, the Venezuelan government has acted unilaterally, precipitously, and potentially, dangerously. In the process, it has… signaled a possible embrace of an unworthy aggression to achieve its own articulated goals or purposes,” CARICOM said.

Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud said the UNSC would meet on Tuesday, at President Irfaan Ali’s request, to address Venezuela’s President, Nicolas Maduro’s “violation of the rules of international law” that require States to respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of others. He also said the UNSC meeting would be held against the backdrop of the International Court of Justice’s order that prohibits Venezuela from taking any action that interferes with Guyana’s administration of the 160,000 square kilometre Essequibo Region.

Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd said that after the deliberations Guyana would be expecting the UNSC to issue a strong statement that “conforms to the rule of international law.” He explained that Guyana decided to ask the UNSC to discuss Venezuela’s latest actions because all nation states subscribe to the UN Charter. “Fundamentally, the UN Security Council is the premier organ to discuss Venezuela’s violations is what is necessary as a member of the international community,” he said.

CARICOM said Venezuela’s adoptionof the “Organic Law” means that country has acted unilaterally, precipitously, and potentially, dangerously and so has offended “the Joint Declaration of Argyle for Dialogue and Peace between Guyana and Venezuela” of 14 December 2023 and subverted international law.

The regional bloc said the “unacceptable escalation of tensions” between the two South American neighbours “has threatened to undermine peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Venezuela, through the referendum, has already included Essequibo in its official map.

Earlier Monday, Guyana welcomed Venezuela’s decision to submit its key arguments to the International Court of Justice, saying that doing so would allow that judicial body to “take all arguments and evidence into account and issue a more informed judgement, which will be final and binding on the parties.”

But Venezuela defended its decision to submit its main arguments to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the border dispute with Guyana, saying it does not change its position of non-recognition of that United Nations (UN) judicial body. “The delivery of this document does not imply the consent of Venezuela or the recognition of the jurisdiction of the Court in the territorial controversy over Guayana Esequiba, nor of the decision it may adopt on this matter,” the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Venezuela said it wants Guyana to return to bilateral talks which the latter has said were fruitless after 50 years. Guyana in 2018 asked the ICJ to determine the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Tribunal Award that settled the land boundary with its Spanish-speaking neighbour.