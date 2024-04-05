‘Aunty Lena’ jailed, fined for cocaine trafficking

Last Updated on Friday, 5 April 2024, 15:49 by Denis Chabrol

A well-known Prashad Nagar, Georgetown resident, who describes herself as a businesswoman, was Friday convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment for being in possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said.

Lena ‘Aunty Lena’ Narine was also fined GY$17.1 million by Magistrate Rondel Weever.

CANU said Narine was convicted for trafficking in 11.4 kilogrammes of cocaine. She and two other persons were arrested in March, 2023 at her residence, Shantiniketan Street, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown, with the cocaine which had a street value of GY$12.5 million.

She is currently on High Court bail in relation to a separate case where she was found with 1.050kgs of cocaine in January 2023