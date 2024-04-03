‘Preggo’ wanted for shooting in GUYHOC

Last Updated on Wednesday, 3 April 2024, 8:26 by Denis Chabrol

A man, only known as ‘Pregoo’ and lives at Plum Park, Sophia, has been fingered in the shooting of an 18-year old man in GUYHOC Tuesday night following an argument on Phagwah Day, police said.

Injured to his left foot is 18-year old Aydil Francis, a construction worker of South Sophia.

Police said he was shot about 8:30 Tuesday night at GUYHOC, Georgetown. The victim said he knows ‘Preggo’ for several years, but they are not friends.

On Monday, March 25, 2024- Phagwah Day-, according to Mr Francis, he and Preggo had a heated argument that stemmed from a misunderstanding between the duo. He said at about 8:30 Tuesday night, he was sitting at a shop next to the ‘black and white’ bridge in GUYHOC when he was approached by the suspect, who was riding a motorcycle at the time.

“The suspect whipped out a handgun from the waist of his pants and fired a single shot in the victim’s direction, which hit the victim in his lower left foot,” police said.

Police were told that the suspect then rode off on his motorcycle and made good his escape. Mr Francis was rushed to a hospital where is condition is listed as stable.