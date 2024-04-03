Businessman stabbed to death, labourer arrested

Last Updated on Wednesday, 3 April 2024, 8:18 by Denis Chabrol

A businessman of Kurupukari was stabbed to death and his body was discovered by three persons, who stopped in at the shop on their way to Brazil, the Guyana Police Force said Wednesday.

A labourer with whom he was drinking, has since been arrested, according to investigators.

Police said they saw a wound on ‘Johnny’ Ragubeer’s throat, a cut to his left ear and bruises to his upper back when they responded to a report of the body in the shop at 33 miles Kurupukari. His body was seen about 50 feet from his shop at about 12:30 Tuesday afternoon.

What appeared to be ‘dried’ blood stains were seen on the ground next to the body, police said. Additionally, police said they found 103.6 grammes of marijuana and a cellular phone that most likely belonged to the businessman.

Investigators so far believe that the man was killed between 9:30 Monday night and 1 O’clock Tuesday afternoon.

The now-deceased man operated a shop at 33 Miles Kurupukari, where he sold groceries and alcoholic beverages.

Sukharona Roopnarine, called Cindy, a 25-year-old businesswoman, operates a ‘cook’ shop about four hundred meters south of the deceased’s shop.

Police said Ms. Roopnarine she told them that about 5:30 Monday afternoon, after she had closed her business, she and her two sons, ages 7 and 8 years old, visited Ragubeer. On her arrival at the deceased’s shop, she said she met him and a 25-year-old labourer drinking Guinness, XL and Blend 7 rum. She sat with them, and they all imbibed.

At about 6 PM, she said the labourer left to go back to his camp. At about 9:30 PM, Ms Roopnarine said she and her two children left to go to her shop and Ragubeer accompanied them, after which he returned to his shop.