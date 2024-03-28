‘Gun butt’ shot while enquiring about incident involving stepson

Last Updated on Thursday, 28 March 2024, 8:08 by Denis Chabrol

A man was shot and injured Wednesday night in Warlock, East Ruimveldt after he went to enquire from five youths why they moments earlier took advantage of his stepson, the Guyana Police Force said Thursday.

Investigators said they were informed that 41-year old Calvin ‘Gun Butt’ Johnson of East Ruimveldt Trench Road was shot and has been hospitalised in a stable condition. “The men discharged about three shots in his direction, hitting him twice to his left ankle, but he managed to escape without further injuries,” police said.

The incident occurred at about 8:30 Wednesday night. Police said they were looking for the suspects.

Police were informed that Mr Johnson was in the Warlock area when his 14-year-old stepson informed him that a number of boys in the area took advantage of him. “As such, Johnson approached the five young men his stepson told him about, and while Johnson was finding out what happened between his stepson and the boys, he observed two men approaching him, both armed with handguns,” police said.

Mr Johnson was taken to the hospital by public-spirited citizens, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted as a patient.