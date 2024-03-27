Truck kills GDF soldier while on annual walk

Last Updated on Thursday, 28 March 2024, 5:48 by Denis Chabrol

A truck Wednesday afternoon struck down three soldiers who were on annual walk on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, resulting in one death, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) said.

Dead is Sergeant Deslyn Nicholson who was among a number of soldiers who were participating in the GDF’s 30 kilometre walk when tragedy struck.

“While in the vicinity of the Splashmin’s Fun Park on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, Sergeant Nicholson and two others were struck by a truck bearing number plate (GAC 5915),” the GDF said in a statement.

Sergeant Nicholson and the two other soldiers were rushed to the Diamond Hospital Complex by a GDF ambulance. The defence force said she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, officers and ranks of the GDF extend sincere condolences to the family of Sergeant Deslyn Nicholson.

The GDF is expected to conduct a Board of Inquiry into the accident.

A defence force official said all precautionary measures are usually taken on board when such events are being conducted .