Struck down GDF soldiers weren’t easily visible on dark Linden-Soesdyke Highway- truck driver

Last Updated on Thursday, 28 March 2024, 10:44 by Denis Chabrol

The three Guyana Defence Force (GDF) soldiers, who were struck down by a truck on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway while on an annual 30 kilometre walk, were wearing dark clothing in the dark thoroughfare, the driver told police investigators.

“The lorry driver alleges that he was proceeding South along the eastern side of Madewini Road when he suddenly saw three persons in dark-coloured clothing walking three abreast on the eastern side of the road heading South. They were allegedly not wearing any reflecting vests, lights, or other warning appliances, and at the time, the area was dark due to the absence of street lights,” police said in a statement.

The accident occurred near Splashmin’s Fun Park at about 9 PM Wednesday.

According to police, the driver said he applied brakes to avoid a collision with the three pedestrians, but due to the short distance, the left side front of his vehicle collided with them. “As a result of the collision, they all fell onto the road surface, receiving injuries on their bodies. The driver said he exited his vehicle and noticed the three pedestrians were all soldiers,” the Guyana Police Force said.

One of the soldiers Sergeant Deslyn Nicholson,33, of 605 #30 Village, West Coast Berbice was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor at a nearby hospital.

The others- who were hit by the lorry bearing licence umber GAC 5915 and driven by a 26-year old man from Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara- are GDF Staff Sergeant Kwame Reid, Lance Corporal Kelly Jackson who are located at Base Camp Stephenson Timehri. Police said they were treated and sent away.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the lorry driver, who remained in custody, and no trace of alcohol was found in his system.