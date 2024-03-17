OPINION: President Ali squandered a great opportunity to be a true Caricom Leader in support of Haiti

Last Updated on Sunday, 17 March 2024, 8:15 by Denis Chabrol

by Retired Rear Admiral Dr Gary Best

President Ali missed a great opportunity to be a stellar Guyanese and Caricom leader in support of the Haitian people in true fashion. On the one hand, as Chairman of Caricom, and on the other as Guyana’s Executive President.

Arguably, Caricom’s heralded involvement, once again, in solving Haiti’s problems by spearheading and supporting a process that is not electorally driven, places it on a narrow democratic compass at this moment. Truth be told, the Caricom heads all looked quite uncomfortable at their last presser in ‘support’ of Haiti, hosted by President Ali as Chairman. Ali as Chairman of Caricom, stated “[w]e are pleased to announce a transitional government arrangement which paves the way for a peaceful transfer of power …” On what authority springs to mind. The Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas? At the instance of the Haitian people? Isn’t this equivalent to Caricom leading the effort in replacing a non-elected government with a non-elected transitional government? Importantly, the absence of that illusionary Caricom Parliament comes to mind as a legitimate political authority to enable such consequential actions.

Chairman Ali continued, “… we acknowledge the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry… and the naming of an interim Prime Minister…” by a transitional Presidential Council which will hold powers of a President. While I am aware of the involvement of many other nation states, on the surface this decision reads as Caricom spearheading the replacement of a non-elected Haitian Prime Minister with a non-elected interim Prime Minister. Put another way, Caricom has deposed Prime Minister Henry.

The importance and seriousness of this development led to what I considered to be the most humane question asked by a journalist during question time. The question was, “has Caricom agreed on member states accepting Haitian migrants, refugees in the interim?” Here is where I thought President Ali had a golden opportunity to be a stellar Guyanese and Caricom leader in support of the Haitian people. I expected a resounding ‘yes’. Instead, a fumbled and assisted answer saying ‘no’ was his response. The Chairman stated, “that, that was not for discussion … we are focused on the stability of Haiti … putting Haiti on a path of prosperity…”

Just imagine, in all of the discussions surrounding Haiti, Caricom Heads and its other nation state partners did not consider the importance of a safety and psychological net within Caricom states for our Haitian brothers and sisters, if and when such is needed. Instead, President Ali stated, “… this is Haitian led… whatever we do must be what the Haitians want of us…” Of course, this is suggestive that the Haitians do not want/refuse to have an opportunity to leave Haiti if circumstances force them to make such a decision. Surely, Caricom needs to sponsor a different, meaningful plan of migrant/refugee assistance to Haiti, not to mention numerous conventions/treaties that command such actions.

The bold journalist persisted and asked a follow up question pointing to “…the destabilization in Haiti …” that would lead to displacement of Haitians. This was a second opportunity given to President Ali to shine for Guyana and Caricom or take a Guyana decision and support receiving Haitian migrants/refugees in Guyana. Unfortunately, that follow up question did not trigger a more humane response. Actually, President Ali’s response was “… destabilization means we have to work faster to stabilize Haiti.” A second opportunity missed by him to stand in support of Haitian migrants/refugees.

Unfortunately, at this moment, Haitian migrants/refugees have nowhere to go in Caricom. And joining the Dominican Republic, which recently made it clear that its borders are closed to Haitians, speaks volumes of the Ali administration and its pretence towards a humane policy towards Haiti. While, at the same time, keeping our borders open to thousands of migrants from Venezuela, most of whom are illegals and from a country that illegally claims 5/8th of our territory. Most of whom are from a country that has recently threaten to annex that 5/8th territory.

Most of whom are from a country whose plan is to expand settlement incursions in Guyana.

Further, the Ali administration’s recent announcement to integrate Venezuelan illegal migrants into the Guyanese society, despite serious civil society and opposition warnings, raises fears and concerns of promoting Venezuelan and other migrants over Guyanese, similar to what the British did to the enslaved and indentured Guianese when we were a colony. Of course, this is hypocrisy at its maxim.

Surely President Ali knows that Guyana doesn’t need Caricom’s approval to receive Haitian migrants/ refugees and visitors. After all, there is an historical connection between Haiti and Guyana, and between Haiti and Venezuela. The first is the major defeat of the Dutch colonial power in this hemisphere which occurred in then Guiana in 1763 under the generalship of Cuffy and his troops. This victory/administration was to last for one year. This gave hope to the then enslaved Afrikans in Guiana. No doubt, this was also an inspiration to the Haitian people.

The second major event was the complete defeat by the Haitian people over the mighty French colonial power in 1804 and the establishment of the Republic of Haiti – the first African country to fight and free itself from colonial rule. This gave hope to the rest of the enslaved world. The third major event is the support that Haiti gave to the Venezuelan liberator, Simon Bolivar, in his fight to liberate Spanish colonies in South America. This gave hope to South America.

Surely these events by themselves should have prompted Ali to shift into Presidential gear and offer that same hope to our Haitian brothers and sisters That same hope we, in Caricom and beyond, enjoy in our difficult political, but mainly economic times.

Retired Rear Admiral Gary Best is a former Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force. He is an executive member of the People’s National Congress Reform, the major party in the opposition coalition.

A Caribbean-trained lawyer, he is also the holder of a Doctorate in International Relations from the University of the West Indies.