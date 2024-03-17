Convicted rapist and double-murder suspect shot dead; SIM cards to give clues

Last Updated on Sunday, 17 March 2024, 18:08 by Denis Chabrol

A convicted rapist, who escaped from the Mazaruni Prison one month ago and was the prime suspect in the chopping death of a man and his mother, was Sunday shot dead after he charged at police and soldiers with a cutlass, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said Akeem Wong was fatally shot at around 1:40 PM Sunday at ‘Groete Creek’ Backdam, Essequibo River in Region #7.

Wong had escaped from the Mazaruni Prison on the 15th February 2024 and had been on the run.

Police said he was sighted today at Groete Creek Backdam, Essequibo River, by a team of Joint Services members.

“Upon seeing the ranks, the escapee emerged from some bushes and charged towards them whilst wielding a cutlass.

He was fired upon and fatally wounded. He fell to the ground and was relieved of his weapon,” police said.

Among the items found in his possession are three SIM cards and one cellular phone which police hope could lead to clues about who might have been supporting him or he had been in contact with since he escaped from prison.

The body has been escorted to Bartica Hospital.

In addition to GY$4,700 and CDN$100, police said they found one flash drive and memory card, one pair scissors, four cigarettes, one flash light with batteries, one fishing hook, and one lighter.

Wong was wanted for chopping to death driver, 49-year old David Gomes of D’urban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown and his 75-year old mother Nellie Gomes between 5 PM and 8 PM Friday, March 8 at Saxacalli, Essequibo River.