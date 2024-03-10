Jagdeo warns political challengers “we will deal with them”

Last Updated on Sunday, 10 March 2024, 18:22 by Denis Chabrol

As Guyana gradually prepares for general elections next year, General Secretary of the governing People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Bharrat Jagdeo on Sunday warned emerging political challengers that they could face stiff response

“You got all kinds, some who are trying to challenge us but they better be cautious. They got to come right. It’s a free country politically, but they may have interpreted our being quiet as a sign of weakness. It’s not so. When the right time comes. we deal with them,” Mr Jagdeo told hundreds of supporters at Babu Jaan, Port Mourant, Corentyne to commemorate the life and work of PPP Founder and President of Guyana, Dr Cheddi Jagan who died in 1997.

Mr Jagdeo issued the warning as newspaper publisher Glenn Lall continues to agitate for Guyanese to get a greater share of the oil revenues, and city businessman Azruddin Mohamed increases his visibility by helping schools, students, the needy, sport players and small entrepreneurs. The Ministry of Education recently reinforced a rule that permission must be granted for visits to schools, less than one week after he had visited several schools and donated supplies.

It is unclear whether the younger Mohamed harbours political ambitions, but his father, Nazar “Shell” Mohamed is a neighbourhood councillor.

Meanwhile, President Irfaan Ali said the opposition would be greeted with sharp reactions to criticisms.

“The counterforce would be equal and superior to the force you bring to us,” he said, shortly after boasting that there is freedom of expression to criticise the government in contrast to the David Granger-led coalition A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) administration between 2015 and 2020.

The Cyber Crime Act, which was passed by the Granger administration despite concerns by the then PPP, Guyana Press Association and the Guyana Human Rights Association, is being used by the Ali administration to go after critics of the administration.