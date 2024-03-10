https://i0.wp.com/demerarawaves.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/UG-2024-5.png!

Fire destroys hotels, houses at Eteringbang

Sunday, 10 March 2024

An early Sunday morning fire destroyed  two hotels and two houses at Eteringbang, a gold mining community on the Guyana side of the border with Venezuela, sources said.

No one was injured.

A source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Demerara Waves Online News that the fire was caused by a faulty generator.

The Guyana Fire Service was yet to issue a statement on the blaze.

There are no fire fighters there and so residents used water from the nearby river to extinguish the blaze.

 

