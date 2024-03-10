Teachers’ Union expects multi-year counter-proposal

Last Updated on Sunday, 10 March 2024, 21:18 by Denis Chabrol

Although the Ministry of Education has publicly ruled out negotiating a 2019-2023 salary increase, the Guyana Teachers’ Union says it expects a counter-proposal when the two sides meet again on Tuesday.

“When we go back to the meeting on Tuesday, our expectation is that government will bring a position to the table to say ‘look, we’re offering this percentage for 2019, we’re offering this percentage for 2020, we’re offering this percentage for 2021 and the like until 2023′ and then the talks will continue until we arrive,” GTU President Dr Mark Lyte said Sunday.

The Ministry of Education last Thursday evening issued a statement saying that it would only be negotiating from 2024, though the minutes of the meeting, which was signed by both sides, says Tuesday’s talks will include the GTU’s 2019-2023 proposal.

Dr Lyte said the negotiating team, which was appointed by General Council, would carry out its mandate and would not be consulting with anyone else. The sole intention, he said, is to clinch a 2019-2023 agreement. “The ultimate objective is that coming out of these discussions on the financial matters that there will be a signed multi-year agreement that covers that period,” he said.

He also hoped that the government side, led by the Chief Education Officer Saddam Hussain, would return with positions on de-bunching, payment of a 2 percent and increased clothing allowance.

If the GTU disagrees with government’s counter-proposals, Dr Lyte said the union would be willing to hold further talks. “Of course, there is room for if we don’t agree with what is put on the table to ask them to go and consult their principals, like we did the last day, for a change of heart because the teachers’ union will not give up” he said.

The GTU wants a 25 percent salary increase for 2019 and 20 percent each for 2020 to 2023.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Sunday said investment in the education sector is not only about salaries but also about improved physical infrastructure and other teaching -learning facilities.

Collective bargaining between the GTU and the Education Ministry is in keeping with a High Court-ordered mediation agreement. That accord also marked the end of a 29-day strike for Collective Bargaining.