West Coast Demerara man arrested allegedly with cocaine

Last Updated on Friday, 9 February 2024, 17:05 by Denis Chabrol

A West Coast Demerara man on Friday remained in custody after he was arrested allegedly with 11.4 kilogrammes of cocaine, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said.

The agency said 39-year old Sahadeo Prasad of Grant 104 Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara during an intelligence-led operation at Cornelia Ida Public Road.

CANU said they intercepted the vehicle on February 8, 2024. “A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 10 brick-like parcels wrapped in transparent plastic suspected to be cocaine,” CANU agents.