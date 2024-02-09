https://i0.wp.com/demerarawaves.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/728x90px_Guyana-Customer-Service-min.jpg!

West Coast Demerara man arrested allegedly with cocaine

A West Coast Demerara man on Friday remained in custody after he was arrested allegedly with 11.4 kilogrammes of cocaine, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said.

The agency said 39-year old Sahadeo Prasad of Grant 104 Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara during an intelligence-led operation at Cornelia Ida Public Road.

CANU said they intercepted the vehicle on February 8, 2024. “A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 10 brick-like parcels wrapped in transparent plastic suspected to be cocaine,” CANU agents.

