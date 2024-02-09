‘Sauce’ arrested for alleged possession of marijuana, ammo

Last Updated on Friday, 9 February 2024, 16:47 by Denis Chabrol

A Guyanese man was Friday arrested by anti-drug agents with a large quantity of marijuana and ammunition, almost five years after a Guyanese man was deported from Barbados where he was convicted and jailed for marijuana and cocaine trafficking.

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) arrested Rohan “Sauce” Rambarran of Eccles Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara allegedly with 250 brick-like parcels of foreign marijuana known as ‘Creepy’.

CANU said the man was arrested during an operation at Eccles where they intercepted a motor vehicle driven by a lone male occupant. A search of the motor vehicle revealed five large bales wrapped with black plastic, containing 250 brick-like parcels suspected to be cannabis.

Agents said they also found seven 9mm live rounds of ammunition in a magazine.

In December 2009, Rambarran, along with four others were convicted for the importation, possession and trafficking of 91.3 kilogrammes of cannabis and 119.4 kilogrammes of cocaine which were concealed in logs discovered on 29th November 2005.

Rambarran was sentenced concurrently to 25 years for trafficking cannabis and 30 years for trafficking cocaine.

On 29th August 2019, the Barbados Court of Appeal ordered the release of Rambarran on time served, and he was subsequently deported to Guyana.