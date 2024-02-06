Stevedore supervisor dies in accident on John Fernandes Limited wharf

Last Updated on Tuesday, 6 February 2024, 23:14 by Denis Chabrol

The Ministry of Labour said it was investigating a fatal accident which occurred at approximately 7:38 AM Tuesday morning, at the John Fernandes Limited Port Facility on Water Street, Georgetown.

The Labour Department said 64-year-old Trevor Jones, a stevedore foreman of Mandela Avenue, East Ruimveldt, was walking behind a super reach stacker as it was reversing when the accident occurred. “He was struck by the counterweight at the rear of the vehicle, at which point he fell to the side and was fatally injured by the rear right wheel of the machine,” the Labour Ministry added.

Upon receiving the report, Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Officers, Ms. Johana Vaughn and Ms. Neza King, immediately visited the scene to conduct a preliminary investigation.

According to the investigators, the accident took place between the facility’s main entrance and the wharf, after Mr. Jones had completed his 12 midnight to 6:00 am shift. Investigations by the Ministry’s Occupational Safety and Health department are currently ongoing.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton was quoted as saying that he was concerned about workers being injured on the job, since he is of the view that when a worker leaves home to go to work, there is an expectation by the family that he/she will return home safely after work.

Knowing that it must be traumatic for the family when a situation like this occurs, Minister Hamilton therefore expressed sympathy to the grieving relatives, co-workers and friends of the deceased.