Teachers’ Union dismisses claims of alleged threats

Last Updated on Monday, 5 February 2024, 9:33 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) on Monday dismissed claims by the Guyana Police Force that teachers were being threatened to participate in a strike.

“I am not aware of any threats issued by GTU to teachers,” GTU President Dr Mark Lyte told Demerara Waves Online News.

Police said that received calls Monday morning “indicating that persons are being intimidated and threatened.” The police force said it was taking those reports seriously and would be “investigating these alleged threats.”

Asked about the response on day one of the strike, the GTU President said, “we are currently assessing the turnout, but generally, teachers indicated they are in support.”

Chief Labour Officer Dhaneshwar Deonarine has already informed the GTU that the strike would violate the Memorandum of Agreement between the union and the Ministry. He also said the grievance procedure has not been exhausted, and that he had declined the union’s request to go to conciliation. He said he could not act on the GTU’s request to go to arbitration as there was an attempt to breach the grievance procedure.

The GTU called the strike to press demands for increased salaries, at a time when students are preparing for the National Grade Six Assessment examination and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate Examination.

Last year, the administration of President Irfaan Ali ignored repeated calls for collective bargaining and instead engaged a cross-section of teachers to hear their grievances and requests. Months later, government announced increased salaries and allowances for some categories of teachers.

Education Minister Priya Manickchand said overnight Sunday that “salaries of teachers have risen significantly.” She also said government has satisfied 25 of the 41 benefits that had been requested by the GTU along with 28 others that the Education Ministry did on its own “to improve the lives, capacity and professional standing of teachers.”