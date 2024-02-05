Bartica taxi driver robbed of GY$6 million worth of jewellery, phone

Last Updated on Monday, 5 February 2024, 9:08 by Denis Chabrol

A lone gunman Sunday night attacked and robbed a taxi driver of GY$6 million worth of jewellery and a cell phone as he was climbing the steps to his residence at 190 West Indian Housing Scheme, Bartica, police said.

The victim has been identified as 43-year old Thakoor ‘Ricky’ Harryram. Police said no one was injured and no shot was fired.

He told police that between 8 PM and 8:30 PM, the masked and armed man attacked him shortly after he arrived at his yard in the company of a Venezuelan woman and his son.

“He parked his car and proceeded to the back of his home. As he was ascending his stairs, the suspect approached and held him at gunpoint,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Harryram informed investigators that the robber said sent him to kill him but he would not. Instead, he reportedly ordered Harryram to take off and hand over his jewellery. Police said the victim reported that he complied and handed over three gold chains with six gold nuggets, one gold band, one gold ring, one diamond ring and one Samsung cellular phone — all at an estimated total value of GY$6 million.

The suspect then jumped over the fence and made good his escape on foot through some vegetation aback the yard. The area was checked for the suspect who is yet to be apprehended, police said.