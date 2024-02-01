US Southern Command poised to assist GDF to monitor Guyana’s airspace

Last Updated on Thursday, 1 February 2024, 21:38 by Denis Chabrol

The United States Army’s Southern Command would on Friday explore how to assist the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) in monitoring this South American nation’s airspace to preserve its sovereignty, the American Embassy here said Thursday.

US Air Force Major General, Evan L. Pettus, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Commander, will visit Guyana from January 31 – February 2 and hold talks with government officials and top brass of the GDF.

“During his visit with GDF leadership, Maj. Gen. Pettus plans to discuss air domain awareness and collaborate on advancing Guyana’s airspace awareness capacity to protect its national security and sovereignty,” the embassy said.

Sources said Thursday night that Guyana does not have a radar system to monitor its airspace, but relies on Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) which relies on aircraft broadcasting their identity, position and other information via its transponder which could be turned off.

During his stay, Maj. Gen. Pettus is scheduled to meet with senior leaders in the Guyana government, GDF, and U.S. Embassy to discuss the U.S. defense partnership with Guyana. Maj. Gen. Pettus’ visit to Guyana is his first trip overseas in 2024 and signifies the importance of the bilateral security partnership as the GDF continues to expand its aviation capabilities, the embassy added. “Maj. Gen. Pettus’ visit to Guyana underscores the continued importance and strong commitment the United States places on the U.S.-Guyana bilateral security partnership in support of regional stability,” the embassy said.

As the Air Force component to U.S. Southern Command, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern), according to the diplomatic mission, conducts security cooperation and provides air, space, and cyberspace capabilities throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) reportedly supports U.S. Southern Command to deter aggression, defeat threats, rapidly respond to crises, and work with allies and partner nations to build regional capacity to ensure a secure, free, and prosperous Western Hemisphere.

The United States says it continues to work closely with its allies around the world to strengthen alliances and partnerships by improving interoperability, deepening information-sharing and planning, and conducting complex joint and combined exercises.