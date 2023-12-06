Guyana to take Venezuela to UN Security Council after Maduro’s announcements about Essequibo; GDF contacts US Department of Defence

Last Updated on Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 0:25 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali late Tuesday night announced that Guyana would be lodging a complaint with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) against Venezuela for breaching the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) order by taking several steps concerning Essequibo including ordering foreign companies to leave concessions awarded by Guyana within three months.

“Guyana will tomorrow (Wednesday) bring this matter to the United Nations Security Council for appropriate action to be taken by that body,” Ali said in a nationwide broadcast. He added that the ICJ would be informed about Venezuela’s latest moves including the creationof divisions of he state-oil company, PDVSA, and state mining company, CVG, for the exploration and exploitation of gas, oil and mining

Against that backdrop, the Guyanese leader sought to assure investors that they should not be worried. “Your investment is in a safe, democratic stable country in which the rule of law prevails. You have nothing to worry about,” he said.

Dr Ali added that there was “nothing to fear” as Guyana’s international partners and international community “are ready to support us.” He said the Guyana Defence Force was “on full alert” and has contacted the Florida-based United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), one of the 11 unified combatant commands in the US Department of Defense. “The Guyana Defence Force is on full alert and has engaged its military counterparts including the US Southern Command,” he said, without elaborating. Dr Ali added that the US, United Kingdom, Brazil and France as well as the Organisation of American States (OAS) and the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guitteres have been contacted. “By defying the court. Venezuela has rejected international law, the rule of law generally fundamental justice and morality and the preservation of international peace and security. They have literally declared themselves an outlaw nation,” he said.

Though the Venezuelan President and Vice President, Delcy Rodriguez have vowed to pressure the Guyana government to settle the border controversy through negotiations, President Ali reiterated that Guyana’s case about the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Tribunal Award that settled the land boundary between the two neighbouring South American countries.

President Ali said President Maduro’s announcement of the creation of a new High Commission for the Defense of Essequibo coordinated by Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, activation of debate in the National Assembly for the approval of the Organic Law for the defense of Essequibo, creation of the the Zone of Integral Defense of Essequibo with three areas and 28 sectors of integral development, to be located in Tumeremo; the designation of MG Alexis Rodríguez Cabello as Sole Authority of Essequibo whose political and administrative headquarters will be located in Tumeremo; the publication and dissemination in schools, high schools and universities of the country the new Map of Venezuela that includes Essequibo and the activation of an Integral Social Attention Plan for the entire population of Essequibo that includes a Census and the opening of an Administrative Service for Identification, Migration and Immigration (SAIME) office for the delivery of identification cards to the population based in Tumeremo. Tumeremo is located in Venezuela about 100 kilometres west of the Guyana border.

“The measures announced are in blatant disregard of the order given by the International Court of Justice on December 1 2023. Guyana views this as an imminent threat to its territorial integrity and will intensify precautionary measures to safeguard its territory.

I have tonight spoken to the Secretary General of the United Nations and several leaders, alerting them of these dangerous developments and the desperate actions of President Maduro that fly in the face of international law and constitute a grave trip to international peace and security,” Dr Ali said.

Attorney General Anil Nandlall earlier Tuesday said the UN Security Council could be asked to approve economic sanctions on Venezuela or ask UN member states to take military action to force Venezuela to comply with the ICJ order that Venezuela must not take any action which would modify the situation that currently prevails in the territory in dispute, whereby Guyana administers and exercises control over Essequibo.