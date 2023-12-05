Cathy Hughes files GY$50 million slander lawsuit against Jagdeo for “low-life” description

Last Updated on Tuesday, 5 December 2023, 13:41 by Denis Chabrol

Politician, Cathy Hughes is suing Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo for more than GY$50 million for calling her a “low-life”, a term she says in court papers can mean, among other things, that she is a criminal, disreputable or immoral and can be tied to her race or gender.

Ms Hughes said Mr Jagdeo slandered her at a news conference on November 23, 2023 when he uttered and caused to be published the following words “from someone, a low life like Cathy Hughes” in clear reference to her.

“The publication of the words complained of has gravely injured the reputation of the Claimant, exposed her to public scandal and

contempt, great embarrassment, psychological trauma, emotional distress and public humiliation,” according to lawsuit filed on her behalf through Hughes, Fields and Stoby, a law firm whose principals include her husband, Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes.

Particulars of the alleged slander are that “in their natural and ordinary meaning, the words meant and were understood to mean and suggests in their plain and literal language” nine descriptions “which are all blatant lies and deliberate falsehoods.”

In support of her claim for general and exemplary damages, Ms Hughes will rely on the fact that Mr Jagdeo was the Vice President

and Former President of the Republic of Guyana, General secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, member of the National Assembly,

when he made the announcement to the nation and world.

She is cited in the court papers as the Chairman of the Alliance For Change (AFC), is a member of the National Assembly, chairperson of the

Alliance for Change, a political party in the National Assembly, served the Republic of Guyana as a minister of the Government of Guyana, and represented Guyana regionally and internationally, female and African.

Those characterisations are, according to her, that “low life” means a criminal, disreputable, African woman or woman of loose moral and disposition, low class African woman not deserving of and respect, and/or dignity; conducted her life in a manner which most persons

disapproved of was involved in criminal activities, deserving of contempt, sub-human African female or female, and dishonourable.

Ms Hughes is claiming damages in excess of $50 million for slander in respect of words spoken and published by Mr Jagdeo at a news conference held on Thursday 23rd November 2023 in Georgetown and accessible to the public nationally and internationally; GY$100,000 for slander in respect of words spoken by him, exemplary damages, and damages in excess of $100,000 for psychological abuse committed by Mr Jagdeo.