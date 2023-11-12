GPHC Doctor robbed at ice pick-point

Last Updated on Sunday, 12 November 2023, 16:03 by Denis Chabrol

A Georgetown Public Hospital doctor was early Sunday morning robbed of her Iphone by a man who rushed into her yard shortly after she parked her car, police said.

No one was injured during the incident that occurred at about 12:30 am.

Investigators did not name the doctor but said she is 29 years old. Police said they were making checks for the “identifiable” robber.

The doctor valued the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max valued at GY$130,000.

The woman told police thay she arrived home from work and parked her motor car in the yard on Lamaha Street, Georgetown.

“As the victim was about to close her front gate, the suspect ran into her yard, pointed the ice pick at the doctor and took away her iPhone. The suspect then made good his escape on foot East on Lamaha Street,” police said.