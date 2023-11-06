GTT signs major “smart rooms” agreement with new hotel

Last Updated on Monday, 6 November 2023, 14:03 by Denis Chabrol

GTT Business Solutions on Monday announced that it has clinched an agreement with a high quality 149-room hotel to provide an integrated high-speed security and telecommunications system.

The company said its agreement with Aiden Hotel by Best Western is poised to transform the hospitality experience in Guyana. The US$15 million boutique Aiden Hotel, located at Robb and Oronoque Streets, is set to introduce first of its kind “smart rooms” to the city by the first quarter of 2024.

Under this flagship agreement, GTT Business Solutions will provide a comprehensive suite of services to Aiden Hotel, including a complete Network Management, Security in two layers a state-of-the-art CCTV system and a managed Security operations center (SOC), complete structured cabling throughout the entire facility, fully enabled Cloud voice solution, high-speed internet access with 100% Wi-Fi coverage, backhaul redundant Fibre placement and much more.

Lorenzo Alphonso, Co-director of Arimu Investments Inc., the Guyanese company behind the Best Western Boutique Brand, Aiden, shed light on the choice of GTT Business Solutions as their exclusive service provider. “We’re committed to a locally-focused approach for Aiden Hotel, and GTT’s proven expertise and knowledge made them the right choice.”

The collaboration is not only set to enhance the hotel’s guest experience but also holds promise for the Guyanese community. Mr. Alphonso stated, “We anticipate receiving the renowned service that GTT Business Solutions is known for. Moreover, this partnership extends to our real estate development projects, including condominiums and housing complexes, where GTT will continue as our service provider.”

Guests can look forward to unique features at Aiden Hotel. Embracing the local culture, the hotel will focus on Guyana’s flora and fauna. In terms of technology, all 149 smart rooms will be equipped with Android stations, iPhone docks, sound bars, and tablets, upgrading the in-room experience.

Orson Ferguson, Chief Operations Officer – GTT Business Solutions, highlighted the impact of this collaboration on the company’s market presence. “This is a significant milestone for GTT. We’ve been expanding our capabilities in the ICT space and showcasing ‘beyond the modem’ solutions. GTT will be front and centre as the full-service ICT solutions provider, not just for hospitality but also for various construction projects.”

GTT’s message to potential clients is clear: “Trust us. GTT has a proven track record of delivering on massive projects, and we’re the preferred partner for the oil and gas sector. Whether you look at the oil and gas industry or Aiden Hotel, you’ll find examples of top-tier world-class solutions being delivered by GTT.”

This project enables GTT to demonstrate its capabilities, and it is just the beginning. There are several other projects in the pipeline that mirror this success. Keep an eye out for many more of these projects, where GTT, traditionally known as a telecommunication company, now offers comprehensive ICT solutions for large-scale construction projects, including hospitals, hotels, and various other construction ventures.