Guns, ganja found at airport in barrel shipped from New York.

Last Updated on Thursday, 19 October 2023, 10:21 by Denis Chabrol

Eight 9 MM handguns and five bulky bags of marijuana were Wednesday afternoon discovered in a barrel by Customs officers at the La Parkan Shipping bond, Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

The barrel was shipped by someone who gave an address in Bronx, New York and was consigned to a relative in New Amsterdam, Berbice.

The weight of the drugs has been given as 5 kilogrammes (11.2 pounds).

Guyanese police said the barrel was shipped by BL Abrigo Shipping LAZA, located in Brooklyn, New York, with a local address at Third Street, La Penitence, Georgetown.

Police said a 32-year-old female Manager at BL Abrigo Shipping LAZA, who resides at Success, East Coast Demerara went to the bond to ‘clear’ the barrel on behalf of the company, was interviewed by investigators and was taken into custody.

Sources said the guns did not have serial numbers. Also found in the barrel were eight 9 MM firearm magazines.