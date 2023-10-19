Canada to fund Haiti’s fight against gangs, diseases

Last Updated on Thursday, 19 October 2023, 9:29 by Denis Chabrol

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday announced a CDN$3.4 million initiative to provide equipment and assistance to improve the security situation in Haiti, at the Canada-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) summit being held in Ottawa.

He said the aid is to “fight weapons-related violence.” He added that Canada would launch a multi-year training programme to assist Haiti’s National Police Force to fight corruption and gangs.

The Canadian leader praised CARICOM for its “sustained leadership in responding to the ongoing crisis including with active collaboration strengthening the Haitian National Police.”

Kenyan police have been deployed to Haiti to help restore security in keeping with a United Nations Security Council resolution.

Mr Trudeau also announced another CDN$18.3 million would be provided to help Haitians to “remain healthy” under the Global Initiative for Vaccine Equality and Fairness.

The Canadian Prime Minister expected that CARICOM and his country would work closely to ensure long-lasting efforts to address Haiti’s own humanitarian, criminal, political and economic problems. “Haitians are dealing with a complex crisis. Our role, as a partner, is to provide support that will actually have sustainable, durable impacts,” he said.

Meanwhile, CARICOM’s leader responsible for crime and security, Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley asked the Canadian leader to explore ways of supplying small marine vessels to Caribbean nations to help them patrol their maritime zones and intercept guns, including rifles, that were being used by criminals.