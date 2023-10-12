Red Road, Providence closed to facilitate repair to huge bulge

Last Updated on Thursday, 12 October 2023, 17:49 by Denis Chabrol

The major thoroughfare, Red Road, at Providence, East Bank Demerara on Thursday bulged and cracked, forcing vehicular and to avoid that artery altogether, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill said.

As a result of the “unusual” occurrence, he said traffic on Red Road would be restricted from the Providence Public Road to Massy’s supermarket.

He told reporters that engineers believed that the road bulged by about six to eight feet Thursday afternoon as a result of the weight of a stockpile of 30,000 tonnes of aggregate located on the Providence Stadium’s parking lot extension. He said the stockpile is owned by the Ministry of Public Works. “It’s an unusual and unfortunate event. We apologise to the public,” he said.

“It is clear that, as a result of the bulge, this entire stretch of about 150 metres has been totally destroyed,” he said. ”

Solutions, the Public Works Minister said, included the redistribution of the stockpile and there would be a “full reconstruction” of that stretch of road.

Mr Edghill said GTT and Guyana Water Incorporated would be contacted to ensure that no fibre optic cables or pipes are there and could be damaged.