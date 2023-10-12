ExxonMobil says MP Patterson’s claim of reduced audited costs “not accurate”- Jagdeo

Last Updated on Thursday, 12 October 2023, 17:25 by Denis Chabrol

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday said ExxonMobil denied claims by opposition parliamentarian David Patterson that government had decided to reduce the audited costs from US$214 million to US$3 million.

Government reiterated that, through the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), it was challenging the US$214 million in costs that Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) as part of the US$1.67 billion spent on exploration and exploitation in the Stabroek Block.

Mr Jagdeo said the denial by company officials was made during a Cabinet meeting when President Irfaan Ali called ExxonMobil officials. “At the meeting at the Cabinet, the President called Exxon. Exxon said they never told Patterson that there was an agreement,” Mr Jagdeo told a news conference. “It’s not accurate.”

The Vice President further related that Exxon officials said they “submitted documents to support the reduction”.

The Vice President said that prior to Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat briefed Cabinet, the President met with Ministry of Natural Resources’ Senior Petroleum Coordinator, Gopnauth ‘Bobby’ Gossai and the Commissioner General of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Godfrey Statia. Then, according to Mr Jagdeo, the technical official said he sent documents to the tax chief, supporting the letter that Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat had written in 2022.

According to Mr Jagdeo, After Mr Statia asked for supporting documents Mr Gossai said he had sent them to the GRA but Mr Statia said “he never received his” despite the fact that he had asked for them more than once. The opposition has since accused government of making Mr Gossai the scapegoat as part of an alleged plot to steal the money.

The Vice President was mum on whether Ms Gossai has already been disciplined, instead referring enquiries to the ministry and promising reporters that he would “urge” ministry officials to speak on the matter.

He said no minister is involved in a “purely technical” matter of audits.